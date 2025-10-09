Indore News: Security Guard Dies After Iron Gate Falls On Him At City Bus Depot |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 59-year-old man died after a heavy iron sliding gate fell on him at the city bus depot in the Khajrana police station area on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 9 am when he was opening the gate and it fell on him. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after struggling for a few hours.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gaurishankar Raikwar, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony. He had been employed as a security guard at the bus depot for the past one year.

His son Sandeep said that Gaurishankar was opening the sliding iron gate outside the depot. Suddenly, it came off its hinges and fell on him. Workers from a nearby garbage plant saw him trapped under the gate and rushed to help. Nearly ten people joined efforts to lift the gate and pull him out after a struggle for 20 minutes. He was working under a private company on contract.

Police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

[Story by Staff Reporter]