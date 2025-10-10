 Indore News: Congress Stages Protest To Draw Attention To Pot-Holed Roads
Indore News: Congress Stages Protest To Draw Attention To Pot-Holed Roads

The protest drew attention to the poor maintenance of city roads following monsoon damage

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress staged a sit-in on a cratered road on Thursday, highlighting the poor conditions of roads in the city.

Led by Congress city president and LoP in IMC, Chintu Chouksey, several Congress corporators sat inside water-logged potholes in the Musakhedi area, symbolically highlighting the plight of residents forced to deal with neglected and damaged roads.

Residents from nearby localities also gathered in large numbers to support the protest. The corporators raised slogans against the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), accusing it of apathy and negligence in addressing basic civic issues.

“The people of Indore are suffering because of potholes and filth on the roads, but the civic body is apathetic. It has become difficult for citizens to even walk or drive safely,” said Chouksey during the protest.

The protest drew attention to the poor maintenance of city roads following monsoon damage and alleged failure of IMC contractors to carry out timely repair.

The Congress leaders demanded immediate repair of damaged roads and strict action against officials responsible for civic negligence. They warned that if the IMC failed to act soon, the agitation would be intensified in all zones of the city.

