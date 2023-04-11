'Money to be set aside to develop Indore as solar and digital city' 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore which is the cleanest city of the country is now moving towards becoming a solar and digital city. The corporation has plans to keep aside a sum of money specifically to achieve these objectives.

IMC will also focus on developing Bijalpur village and 29 29 other villages that fall under its perview and would create a special cell tasked with developing these rural areas.

A meeting was held on Monday for public representatives and concerned officials regarding the upcoming civic budget for the year 2023-24.

Mayor said that “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants that Indore should be developed as a solar city and we also want Indore to become a digital city. To take step for such developments, a dedicated budget will be introduced in this budget.

“Along with this, according to the decision taken in the MiC meeting in the past, a provision will be made in the budget regarding the development of 29 villages included in the city limits and wards in Bijalpur village. A separate cell will be made for this purpose,” said the mayor.

Suggestions were sought from all public representatives of the city including water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Mahendra Hardia, Ramesh Mendola, Malini Gaur, Akash Vijayvargiya and others.

Suggestions have been asked for the corporation's Amrit yojana, swachh bharat mission, water and sewerage department, traffic department, electricity department, public works department, solar energy, workshop department, horticulture department and others. Suggestions have also been taken regarding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other schemes.