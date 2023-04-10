Indore: Trend continues for third day, evening drizzle cools hot day  

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trend of a spell of cool winds and drizzling in the evening following a hot day continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday as light showers and drizzling were witnessed in many parts of the city.

The cloudy weather in the evening gave much-needed relief from the soaring temperature which increased to over 36 degrees Celsius mark. Moreover, the night temperature too increased to over 21 degrees Celsius. The winds were blowing at the speed of 8-10 kilometres per hour.

The rainfall was more in the western part of the city compared to the eastern part. Around 0.3 mm of rainfall was recorded by the weather station of Regional Meteorological Department at the city Airport on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal while the night temperature recorded at 21 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

According to Meteorological Department officials, the change in weather has taken place due to moisture incursion taking place from the Arabian Sea.

“The cyclonic circulation over Southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood exists while a feeble Western Disturbance seen as a trough lies in middle tropospheric level. Under the influence of these conditions, the weather would remain cloudy on Monday but chances of rainfall are bleak,” the weatherman said.

The weatherman also forecast that the temperature will rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius for the next five days.