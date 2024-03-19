Model Code of Conduct: RTO Removes Hooters, Political Symbols From Vehicles, Collects ₹ 1L Fine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the model code of conduct (MCC) coming into force, officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) hit the streets to take action against vehicles violating norms, on Monday. The team has launched special checking drive at various squares and removed hooters from vehicles using it illegally. The team has also acted against political posters and symbols tucked in the vehicles while a special checking drive has been initiated to act against vehicles plying without HSRP.

‘The model code of conduct has come into force with the announcement of Lok Sabha election under which no vehicle is allowed to put a political symbol or any political poster on it. Any kind of political publicity through vehicles can be done only after permission from election officers,’ RTO Pradeep Sharma said. He added that during the drive, they removed illegal hooters and symbols from vehicles and served fine on violation of norms.

Challans were served to as many as 25 vehicles for violation on Monday and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was collected from these vehicles. ‘Our team has also seized a bus at Vijay Nagar Square which was running without permit,’ the RTO added. He said that they will continue to take action against vehicles running without HSRP as they have already warned people and also conducted an awareness drive for the same. ‘We have given ample time to people to get HSRP and now will take action against those vehicles running without it,’ the RTO said.