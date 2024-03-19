Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ban Imposed On Leave Of Government Servants /Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Indore district, a ban has been imposed on leave of officers and employees working in government, semi-government departments and public sector undertakings of the Central and state governments. In this regard, orders have been issued by collector and district election officer Asheesh Singh.

As per the order, all types of casual and earned leaves stand cancelled till further orders. The head of the office will send the proposal along with his recommendations to the nodal officer (Personnel Management) for granting casual leave or other leave of more than 2 days to any officer/employee. After obtaining permission from them, the head of the office will approve the leave.

For medical leave, it will be mandatory for the government servant concerned to submit a certificate issued by the medical board along with application. Applications for relief from election work in the election office/personnel management branch will be forwarded only after clear opinion of the head of the office.

To receive orders/mails related to elections, all Central and state government, semi-government departments and public sector undertakings will be kept open even on holidays. The head of the office will ensure arrangements for receiving related orders/posts and distributing them within the time limit. The district election officer’s order has immediately come into effect.

District level standing committee formed

The Standing Committee has been formed at the district level for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Indore. District election officer Asheesh Singh is the chairman of the committee. Representatives of national political parties, representatives of law and order enforcement authorities and other officials have been nominated in the committee.

Single window set up for issuing permissions for events

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Indore district, permissions/no-objections are sought by candidates, political parties, public representatives for various events including public meetings, rallies and use of vehicles etc. In order to make the system easy and simple, as per instructions of the Commission, a single window system has been established in the collectorate. Joint collector Roshni Vardhaman has been appointed as nodal officer for arrangements of this single window. The single window will remain operational 24X7.

Control room set up at the collectorate

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a control room for complaint redressal has been set up in room number G-12 on the ground floor of the collectorate building. The control room has begun operations from Monday and will remain active 24X7. Ramnivas Budholia, in-charge of the control room, said that the telephone number of the control room is 0731-2470104, 2470105 and is email ID is loksabhaelectioncomplaint24@gmail.com. Complaints can also be lodged at the control room through WhatsApp number 9399338398.

Must keep reserve petrol, diesel

An order has been issued under the Public Representation Act to ensure adequate availability and uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel in the district for smooth conduct of election related work. It has been said in the order that till completion of the election process, all petrol pump operators in Indore district will ensure to reserve of 2k litres of petrol and 3k litres of diesel, excluding dead stock.

No Jansunwai till MCC in vogue

With the ‘Model Code of Conduct" for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections coming into being, the Jansunwai held every Tuesday has been postponed.