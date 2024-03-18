 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC Takes Swift Action To Remove Hoardings & Banners After Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC Takes Swift Action To Remove Hoardings & Banners After Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC Takes Swift Action To Remove Hoardings & Banners After Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force

In the last two days, over 12,000 posters and banners have been removed from the city.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File pic

A day after the model code of conduct came into force ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BMC has instructed civic officials to remove all hoarding and banners displayed at public or private places in the next 24 hours. He has also instructed the ward officials to ensure that the hoarding does not come up again. In the last two days, over 12,000 posters and banners have been removed from the city. 

The decision was taken in a meeting conducted by the municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in the BMC headquarters on Monday. The meeting was attended by additional commissioners Ashiwini Bhide, Dr Ashwini Joshi, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Mumbai city collector Sanjay Yadav and Mumbai Suburb collector Rajendra Kshirsagar and all the other civic officials.

All the assistant municipal commissioners of the 25 administrative wards were instructed to take down all the existing posters and banners of all sorts within the next 24 hours. 

Chahal has also instructed the ward officials to set up a monitoring team that will keep a close watch so that the repeat offenders don't put up the banners again even after removing them. The civic team can register a complaint against the offenders.

Read Also
EC Removes BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections
article-image

"A single window system will be introduced, and a nodal officer will be appointed in the civic wards to permit political hoardings, banners, posters during the election period. However, any failure or delay to comply with the model code of conduct will result in disciplinary action or suspension," said a senior civic official. 

The BMC has taken frequent special drives during the last year, especially after the festive season, against illegal banners after a directive from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The highest number of 9,802 illegal banners were removed in September and 8,226 in October. However, the illegal banners, especially of political parties, continue to deface prime locations across the city. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Asks MPCB To Undertake Immediate Audit Of Industries Falling In Red Category

Bombay High Court Asks MPCB To Undertake Immediate Audit Of Industries Falling In Red Category

Mumbai: City Cyber Police Arrest Gang Member For Duping Woman Of ₹12.7 Lakh In Prepaid Task Fraud

Mumbai: City Cyber Police Arrest Gang Member For Duping Woman Of ₹12.7 Lakh In Prepaid Task Fraud

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC Takes Swift Action To Remove Hoardings & Banners After Model Code Of...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC Takes Swift Action To Remove Hoardings & Banners After Model Code Of...

Dapoli Resort Case: Sadanand Kadam Files Affidavit Stating To Demolish Unauthorised Portion

Dapoli Resort Case: Sadanand Kadam Files Affidavit Stating To Demolish Unauthorised Portion

Mumbai: Election Commission Removes Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Despite Mahayuti's...

Mumbai: Election Commission Removes Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Despite Mahayuti's...