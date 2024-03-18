EC Removes BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday dismissed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners. Moreover, the Secretary of GAD in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh, who are currently managing responsibilities in the respective Chief Minister's Office, have also been removed by the ECI.

Iqbal Singh Chahal is a IAS officer from the 1989 batch of the Maharashtra cadre. Throughout his career, he has served in various important positions both in the Maharashtra government and at the national level.

To ensure fair and transparent elections, the ECI has ordered the transfer of top beaurocrats in many states. Secretaries in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been remove by the poll body. Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.

According to reports, a few days ago, after announcement of polling dates for Lok Sabha elections, ECI wrote to Maharashtra governemtn stating that officers who have completed three years in office or are posted in their hometowns should be transferred.

It was understood that civil officers were exempted on the basis that they were not directly involved in election duties. However, the Election Commission clarified that civil officers should also be removed. The government knocked on the door of the Election Commission, saying that civil officers should be retained because they are involved in major infrastructure projects that need to be completed on time. It was quite surprising and shocking that this proposal was rejected.

Chahal has played a significant role in the Chief Minister's favorite coastal road project, hospital upgrades and modernization, construction of new roads, beautification of Mumbai, and intensive cleanliness campaigns.

He served as the Collector of Thane for four years and the Collector of Aurangabad for four years, as well as the State Excise Commissioner and Managing Director of MHADA.