Mumbai: State Govt Seeks Exemption From BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal And Officials' Transfers For Second Time

Mumbai: While the Pune municipal commissioner was transferred two days back, the state government has been reluctant to transfer the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner I.S. Chahal and other civic officials who have completed over three years in their positions. Instead, the state government for the second time has sent a letter of request to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to exempt transfers of these officials, sources said.

In February, ECI asked the state government to transfer the municipal commissioners and additional municipal commissioners who have completed over three years in their position.

Accordingly, the state issued a transfer order to some of the senior IAS officials, including Akola municipal commissioner Kavita Dwivedi and Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday. However, there was no decision on the transfer of Chahal and additional municipal commissioners (AMC) P Velrasu and Ashwini Bhide.

As per sources, the Shinde government had once again sent a letter requesting the ECI for exemption of these officials. The transfer of these officials will affect the monsoon preparation work, argued the state. However, a similar request put forward by the state government earlier has been rejected by the ECI.

Chahal was appointed municipal commissioner on May 8, 2020, replacing Praveen Pardeshi during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhide was appointed as additional commissioner in 2020.

She was transferred as managing director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation in 2022, but she still holds the post of AMC to complete work on Coastal Road. Velrasu, AMC (projects) was posted to the BMC in 2020.