Mobile Phones Worth Around ₹30 Lakh Stolen In MP's Ujjain; Traders Resort To Chakka Jam

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mobile phones worth over Rs 25 lakh were stolen from a mobile shop located under Kharakuan police station area. Traders were enraged by the theft and staged a road blockade.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the thieves entering and exiting the shop. Thieves stole mobile phones worth about Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh from Arihant Telecom on Nai Sadak on Friday.

The theft was captured on CCTV. Complainant Ajay Jain stated that when he arrived at the shop in the morning, he found the shutter open. He then called the police, but the entire inventory was missing.

The incident occurred around 4 am. The video shows about half a dozen people entering the shop.

Traders were enraged by the incident. They stated that thefts are a frequent occurrence in the area, but the police have yet to take action. Following this, another theft occurred. Traders then staged a road blockade on Nai Sadak, a blockade that lasted for approximately two hours.

CSP Rahul Deshmukh said that technical data is being analyzed regarding the theft at Arihant Telecom. The movements of the criminals are being checked. An auto-rickshaw is also suspected in the incident and is being searched.