Minor tribal girl molestation case in MP: We are dissatisfied with action against principal, says kin of schoolgirl

Sardarpur: Unhappy with an action against government school in-charge principal who allegedly molested a 12-year-old student-- the father of a girl said that he, his wife and two daughters are not satisfied with mere shifting of accused school principal to Budhwar village, barely 10-kilometre from Amjhera village.
On Wednesday following the Dhar district collector’s intervention, tribal development department’s assistant commissioner Brajesh Pandey transferred in-charge principal Ashwini Sharma from Amjhera from Budhwar till the next orders.
Sharma, a President’s award recipient for his distinguished services in the field of education allegedly molested a 12-year-old Dalit girl on February 11.
Amjhera police registered case against him under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment), 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 3/ 2 of SC/ST Act.
Police produced him before a local court on Saturday from where he was sent to jail. He was released on bail very next day.
Father of the girl said he demanded dismissal proceedings against the in-charge principal for his crime, but instead the department just shifted him from Amjhera to Budhwar, which is barely 10 kilometre from here.
Complainant’s father added that in-charge principal instead of regretting what he has done, is spreading rumours against him that the girl family is trying to negotiate with him to settle the case.
After such a heinous crime, he is indulging in character assassination of my child. I am proud of my daughter for dealing with the situation and not bowing down to any pressure or threat from incharge principal and now police and district administration have to ensure justice for my daughter, complainant father said who was reduced to tears, while narrating his plight.
Earlier, after waiting for substantial departmental action against in-charge principal, the girl’s father submitted an application before district collector and assistant commissioner Pandey. He mentioned how Sharma’s presence at the school where his two daughters are studying could harm their future. He demanded departmental action against him for his actions.