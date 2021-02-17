Minor tribal girl molestation case in MP: We are dissatisfied with action against principal, says kin of schoolgirl



Amjhera police registered case against him under Section 354(a) (sexual harassment), 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 3/ 2 of SC/ST Act.

Police produced him before a local court on Saturday from where he was sent to jail. He was released on bail very next day.

Father of the girl said he demanded dismissal proceedings against the in-charge principal for his crime, but instead the department just shifted him from Amjhera to Budhwar, which is barely 10 kilometre from here.

Complainant’s father added that in-charge principal instead of regretting what he has done, is spreading rumours against him that the girl family is trying to negotiate with him to settle the case.

After such a heinous crime, he is indulging in character assassination of my child. I am proud of my daughter for dealing with the situation and not bowing down to any pressure or threat from incharge principal and now police and district administration have to ensure justice for my daughter, complainant father said who was reduced to tears, while narrating his plight.