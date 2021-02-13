DHAR: JAILED: President’s Award recipient and government school principal for molesting 12-year-old Dalit girl

Sardarpur (Dhar district): Amjhera police have registered a case against government school principal and recipient of President’s award for allegedly molesting 12-year-old Dalit girl, a student of class VIII. Police produced him before local court on Saturday from where he was sent to jail.

Though the incident took place at principal’s office on Thursday, it came to light on Friday after the student narrated her ordeal to parents who visited police station and lodged complaint against school principal Ashwini Sharma, 50. In 2008, the then President Pratibha Patil honoured him with President's Award for outstanding work in the field of education.

Amjhera police have registered case against him under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012, and 3/ 2 of SC/ST Act. According to police station incharge Ratanlal Meda, the complainant was studying on school ground at 12 noon on Thursday when Sharma called her to his office.

Unaware of his evil intentions, the girl went inside the principal’s office. As soon as she moved inside the office, Sharma grabbed her right hand and molested her. Fearing untoward incident, the complainant raised alarm. On this, Sharma left her and threatened her not to narrate the incident to anyone.