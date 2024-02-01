Indore: Min Instructs For Effective Implementation Of Labour Laws

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Labour Minister Prahlad Patel has said that the interests of workers in the state should be taken care of. Their welfare work should be given top priority. All officers and employees should work with full dedication and sensitivity for the welfare of workers. Effective implementation of labour laws and acts should be ensured in the state.

Labour minister Patel was reviewing the departmental work in a meeting held after inspection of the Labour Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. In the meeting, Chairman of Labour Welfare Board Bhagwandas Gondane, Indore Divisional Commissioner Malsingh, Labour Commissioner Sanjay Gupta, Deputy Labour Commissioner LP Pathak and SS Dixit and other departmental officers were present.

Patel took detailed information regarding the labour portal. He gave instructions to further update the portal. He also gave instructions to make special efforts for the welfare of organised and unorganised sector workers including migrant, contractual and motor transport workers. Patel said that labour laws and Acts should be reformed as per need. He pointed out the need to redefine the definition of migrant workers. He said that considering the need of the hour, necessary reforms in labour laws and Acts should be carried out.

He also gave instructions to resolve cases registered under various labour acts within the time limit. Patel said that there is a need to pay special attention to the registration of migrant labourers. He also pointed out the need for local level registration of workers coming from other states. Minister Patel gave necessary instructions to the departmental officers regarding services provided on Labour Seva Portal, to identify workers migrating outside the state and migrant workers coming to Madhya Pradesh from other states and to ensure that they get the benefits of labour Acts.

Instructions were also given to make special efforts in this regard. Instructions were also given to departmental officers to speed up the work by reviewing data related to KYC of workers registered in Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board through Aadhaar. The departmental officers were praised for remarkable work of the Labour Department in providing satisfactory services through Shram Seva Portal, which the applicant receives as deemed service after a certain time limit.