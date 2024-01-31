MP: Former MLA Rakesh Mavai's Nephew Beats Truck Driver With Sandals In Morena, Video Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Former MLA Rakesh Mavai's nephew assaulted a truck driver using his sandals in Morena on Wednesday. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media which shows the nephew, along with some friends, assaulting a truck driver using sandals in the middle of the road. It is noteworthy that the former MLA Rakesh Mavai is known to be a staunch supporter of Central Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He recently joined the BJP, leaving the Congress a few days ago.

The video depicting the nephew of former MLA Rakesh Mavai has been circulating on social media since early morning. In the video, the MLA's nephew is seen, along with his friends, beating a truck driver with sandals. The incident reportedly occurred within the jurisdiction of the local police station. While the police swiftly took action by arresting the perpetrators. However, upon the arrival of the MLA, they released them. This police intervention has become a topic of discussion in the city.

It is reported that upon the arrival of the former MLA, the city police intensified pressure on the accused truck driver, leading to the resignation of the culprits. Disturbed by the station in-charge's action, the former MLA left with all the youths, including his nephew. This police action has become a topic of discussion in the city.