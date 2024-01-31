MP: Sex Racket Busted In Jabalpur Apartment; 5 Youths, 4 Girls Arrested

Representational image | PIxabay

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police busted a sex racket running in an apartment in the Gaurighat area of the city on Wednesday. The police conducted a raid in a flat at the apartment and arrested nine people, including four girls.

According to ASP Kamal Maurya, the Rampur outpost received information that some girls and young men are staying in a flat in Aastha Apartment under the Gaurighat police station area and are involved in prostitution. The girls have reportedly been brought from another city.

Acting on the information, the police raided the spot early in the morning and arrested five boys and four girls. At present, the police are interrogating the arrested boys and girls, and they will soon be produced in court.

Police strengthened informant system to bust the racket

It is noteworthy that according to the police, prostitution has been going on in Jabalpur city for a long time and police receive complaints about such issues on a regular basis. Sex rackets are spreading to spa centres and hotels. People involved in the crime send the photos of girls to the youth through WhatsApp and then take thousands of rupees from them to supply girls to the hotels of the city.

Hence, the police strengthened its informant system to expose such crimes and busted a sex racket successfully.