Mhow: Women trained in modern dairy farming techniques

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training of women on the topic of women empowerment through dairy farming, funded by the National Women's Commission, was held from November 7 to November 11, 2022 at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. In the closing ceremony, Dean Dr BP Shukla told that in today's era, women are walking shoulder to shoulder with men in every field thus if women are trained with scientific method in the field of animal husbandry, it will prove to be very beneficial.

Nodal Officer Dr Deepak Gangil told that a total of 10 trainings have been received from the National Commission for Women, New Delhi. These trainings were conducted in Jabalpur, Mhow and Rewa. In the first training, a total of 25 women from different districts of Malwa like Dhar, Barwani, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Agar etc. participated. In this training, along with lectures, women were taken on a visit of Gir Farm of Kasturba Gram Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Indore Milk Union’s Sanchi Plant. Women were also taught to make cheese.

The District Development Manager of NABARD Indore Nagesh Chaurasia was also present at the closing ceremony. Feedback about the training was also taken from the trainees. Vimla, a female participant in the training, told that in this training, we have received information about new techniques related to dairy farming and we will not only implement these techniques but also spread them in their area.

