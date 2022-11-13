Bhopal: BMC slaps fine on over 25 owners for waterlogging on plots

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun imposing fine on owners of houses where water gets collected and become breeding ground for mosquitoes that cause malaria and dengue.

The BMC had issued warning to owners 3 days back under its drive to prevent spread of dengue and malaria. So far, action has been taken against more than 25 owners.

The drive has been launched jointly by BMC and malaria department. Plots are lying vacant in residential areas. Most of these are full of dirty water and have become breeding ground for mosquitoes. The BMC had asked plot owners to drain out dirty water within 3 days. Most such plots are located in Kolar area.

The BMC teams are taking action against owners if waterlogging is found on their plots. The Corporation has also sprayed insecticides after cleaning. Due to lack of drainage, plots are full of filthy water in colonies along Hoshangabad Road, Ashoka Garden, Chhola, Karond and others areas.

District Malaria office Dr Akhilesh Dubey said, “BMC has decided to impose fine on land owners if their plots have become a sanctuary for mosquitoes.”