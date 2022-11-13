Bhopal: Sale of fertilisers to be offline where server is down, govt issues order

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Instructions have been issued by state agriculture department to distribute fertilisers to the farmers in state even when the server is down. Arrangements will be made to make distribution offline at all centres, according to officials.

In this regard, guidelines have been issued by the agriculture department. Fertiliser is sold through Point of Sale (POS) machines.

Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for selling fertilisers to farmers by vendors even when the server is down, has been issued. Instructions have been given that if the POS machine is not working due to server down, fertilsers should be sold offline to the farmers.

For this, complete information should be maintained in register.

Instructions have been given from the Government of India to provide 50 bags of fertilisers per farmer per month. The officials have been told to maintain complete records specially when fertiliser is sold offline.