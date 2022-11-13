e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Sale of fertilisers to be offline where server is down, govt issues order

Bhopal: Sale of fertilisers to be offline where server is down, govt issues order

Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for selling fertilisers to farmers by vendors even when the server is down, has been issued.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Instructions have been issued by state agriculture department to distribute fertilisers to the farmers in state even when the server is down. Arrangements will be made to make distribution offline at all centres, according to officials.

In this regard, guidelines have been issued by the agriculture department. Fertiliser is sold through Point of Sale (POS) machines.

Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for selling fertilisers to farmers by vendors even when the server is down, has been issued. Instructions have been given that if the POS machine is not working due to server down, fertilsers should be sold offline to the farmers.

For this, complete information should be maintained in register.

Instructions have been given from the Government of India to provide 50 bags of fertilisers per farmer per month. The officials have been told to maintain complete records specially when fertiliser is sold offline.

Read Also
MP: After power crisis, fertiliser shortage poses a challenge to farmers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PESA Act to be implemented in President Droupadi Murmu’s presence

Bhopal: PESA Act to be implemented in President Droupadi Murmu’s presence

Bhopal: Next meeting of Cheetah Task Force committee to be held on November 14

Bhopal: Next meeting of Cheetah Task Force committee to be held on November 14

Bhopal: Mercury to dip after three days in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Mercury to dip after three days in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Sale of fertilisers to be offline where server is down, govt issues order

Bhopal: Sale of fertilisers to be offline where server is down, govt issues order

MP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes

MP: Chikungunya fear in Bhind brings admin on toes