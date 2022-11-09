MP: After power crisis, fertiliser shortage poses a challenge to farmers

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the electricity crisis continues in rural areas, a urea shortage seems to be the next big problem for local farmers across Mandsaur and Neemuch districts. Now, with the sowing of rabi (winter) crops to start, this urea shortage may pose a bigger problem for local farmers.

Former Minister Narendra Nahata has said that farmers are getting restless as they face an acute fertiliser crisis ahead of harvesting season but administration and public representatives are trying to appease them with inaccurate figures of an upcoming slot of fertilisers.

Talking about the power crisis, he added that power cuts have become a major problem in the rural area due to which farmers are facing financial losses.

He also hit out at the ruling government and said that BJP has betrayed people by not fulfilling its promise of depositing interest amount of farmers in Banks and societies.

The current regime of the BJP has failed to meet the promises made to local farmers again and again. He also urged local administration & government to avail power 24 into 7 in the area and ensure the availability of fertilizers in adequate quantity.

Local farmers are angry over the crisis, with some resorting to demonstrations, whereas local society and power employees have to bear the brunt of their anger.