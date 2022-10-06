e-Paper Get App
Mhow: Women perform art in the form of mother power

This time, along with two women’s akharas, women artistes participated enthusiastically in other akhadas, along with artistes of these akhadas and welcomed Khalifa artistes at various places in the city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 01:33 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): At least 400 women and girls participated in the akhadas coming out on Vijayadashami festival in the city. On the festival of Vijayadashami, more than 20 akhadas in the city kept coming out from 4:00 pm till late at night. This time, along with two women’s akharas, women artistes participated enthusiastically in other akhadas, along with artistes of these akhadas and welcomed Khalifa artistes at various places in the city and gave mementos at Kotwali Chowk under the leadership of Rama Dal chief Lokesh Sharma. Under the leadership of Sharma, the Khalifa artistes of the akhadas were honoured at Phool Chowk. MLA and tourism minister Usha Thakur, Mhow district panchayat president Darbar Malviya also honoured the artistes. Apart from this, women artistes were also welcomed in many places in the city.

Ravana effigies burnt in city

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the symbol of evil, Dashanan Ravana’s effigies were burnt on the Dussehra Maidan as well as Azad Maidan. Before the burning of Ravana effigies, there was a play which depicted the war between Rama and Ravana's army. After that Rama killed Ravana by shooting arrows. A large number of residents were also present to watch the Ravana Dahan programme. There was a massive display of fireworks at both places in the programme of Alauddin.

