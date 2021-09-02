Mhow: With great enthusiasm, students reach school

MHOW: After almost 17 months, Classes from 6 to 8 began for the students of Jai Govind Gopinath Higher Secondary School. The students came in pretty good strength filled with enthusiasm and with smiles on their faces. With their arrival, the school returned to its earlier glory. Their euphoria was clearly visible. The teachers were eagerly waiting at the front gate of the school. Kusum Yadav, Sadhna Kushwah and Prema Pandey, along with other fellow teachers, welcomed the students with flowers and performed aarti. The teachers also offered them chocolates.

On this occasion, principal Jai Singh Pawar performed aarti and put tilaks to welcome the students. Before entering the classrooms, the students were sanitised and thermally scanned. All the Covid-19 guidelines of the government were duly followed.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:50 PM IST