Mhow: Dussehra celebrated in school campus

Mhow: Students and staff of Jaison’s Academy celebrated Dussehra in school on Saturday with enthusiasm.

A special assembly was conducted in which students spoke on the significance of festival and how it is celebrated in the country. Cultural programmes were held on the school premises.

The students performed dance on occasion of Navratri in which they showed various forms of Durga. Dandiya, a traditional dance, was presented by students.

Colourful attires worn by the dancers were eye catching. School director Jaison Joseph appreciated everyone for presenting a wonderful programme. Programme was conducted by the school teacher Renu Pawar and Priyanka Patwari.