Mhow: Veterinarians' training on diagnostic and imaging techniques ends

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the closing ceremony of the five-day training of veterinarians on the subject of Diagnostic and Imaging Techniques, Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar speaking as the chief guest said that veterinarians serve the helpless animals which is a work of virtue.

The programme was held in the auditorium of the College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, She also said that age is no bar to learning. Dean Dr BP Shukla welcomed everyone and apprised the MP about the activities of the college and the facilities available and said that it has been more than 65 years since the establishment of the college and lamented that the condition of the building is deteriorating due to a lack of funds. Dr. Chandra Puria, the special guest of the programme, said that today there is a lot of progress in the field of animal husbandry.

Dr RK Bagherwal, Director of Polytechnic, said that the veterinarian should be well trained, only then will they be able to serve the animals properly. Certificates of training were distributed to all the trainees by the chief guest. Dr Hemant Mehta, Dr Reshma Jain, and Dr Deepak Gangil contributed to this programme, conducted by Dr Nidhi Singh Choudhary and a vote of thanks was given by Dr Atul Parihar.