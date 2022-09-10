e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Ganesha idols immersed on Anant Chaturdashi

Mhow: Ganesha idols immersed on Anant Chaturdashi

This arrangement was made to ensure that the ponds themselves remain free of pollution and are not contaminated. The devotees also cooperated so that water of the ponds is not contaminated.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Representational image of Immersion |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees in Mhow and Pithampur immersed Ganesha idols on Anant Chaturdashi in small pits dug up around the ponds.

This arrangement was made to ensure that the ponds themselves remain free of pollution and are not contaminated. The devotees also cooperated so that water of the ponds is not contaminated.

Civic officers and police personnel were stationed throughout. In Mhow the 21 feet idol of Lord Ganesha was immersed in the pond located on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road.

Read Also
Mhow: Jai Singh bags 183rd rank in NEET in EWS category
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man held for stealing Rs 6 lakh from elderly woman’s account

Indore: Man held for stealing Rs 6 lakh from elderly woman’s account

Indore: ‘I Believe Business Awards’ to be presented by Arihant Capital Markets today

Indore: ‘I Believe Business Awards’ to be presented by Arihant Capital Markets today

JEE Advanced 2022 result on Sunday

JEE Advanced 2022 result on Sunday

Mhow: Paryushan Mahaparva of Digambar Jain Samaj concludes

Mhow: Paryushan Mahaparva of Digambar Jain Samaj concludes

Mhow: Veterinarians' training on diagnostic and imaging techniques ends

Mhow: Veterinarians' training on diagnostic and imaging techniques ends