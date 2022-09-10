Mhow: Ganesha idols immersed on Anant Chaturdashi

Representational image of Immersion |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees in Mhow and Pithampur immersed Ganesha idols on Anant Chaturdashi in small pits dug up around the ponds.

This arrangement was made to ensure that the ponds themselves remain free of pollution and are not contaminated. The devotees also cooperated so that water of the ponds is not contaminated.

Civic officers and police personnel were stationed throughout. In Mhow the 21 feet idol of Lord Ganesha was immersed in the pond located on Mhow-Mandleshwar Road.

