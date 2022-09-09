Mhow: Jai Singh bags 183rd rank in NEET in EWS category

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Singh Pawar son of Mahendra Singh Pawar has made the town proud by bagging the all-India 183rd rank among the aspirants belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) in the general category in the NEET examination. He was a student of the only model school of the tehsil. After passing out from the school from Madhya Pradesh Education Board, he took the NEET exam, living in Mhowgaon. He scored 667 marks out of 720 marks in the exam.

His father runs an atta chakki and his sister is also a student of MBBS third year. The teachers of the school congratulated him on his achievement. Student Jai Singh said that despite living in a rural area and coming from an economically weak family he could achieve this success due to regular preparation.