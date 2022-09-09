Mhow: Onam celebrated at Jaison’s Academy

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Onam is celebrated to honour the homecoming of the mythical king Mahabali who was known for being generous and kind-hearted. Onam, the state festival of Kerala and the festival of the Malayali community worldwide, was celebrated at

Jaison’s Academy with traditional Onam songs and cultural items like thiruvathira. Teachers and students made floral decorations in front of the school which is called Pookkalam and lit the traditional lamp to welcome Mahabali.

Jaison Joseph greeted the teachers and students and gave the message of the Onam festival. All the communities irrespective of different castes and creeds actively participate in the Onam celebration. The principal of the school Smita Jaison presented a vote of thanks.

