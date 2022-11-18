Mhow: Veterinarians should go to villages by cycles

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Women dairy entrepreneur, Gayatri Singh says that now the participation of women in the profession of animal husbandry has increased. However, till now this work was done by men. But now women are also working shoulder to shoulder in milk production. Govind Singh Gehlot, a youth of the village, said that now we do not rear buffaloes, we rear only cows and take the milk ourselves and send it door-to-door, and if this business is done with dedication, there is a good profit. He added that if the scientists of Veterinary College, Mhow continue to come to villages and make us skilled, then we can start a revolution in milk production.

Veterinarians should go to the villages. In this, veterinary students along with their professors took a cycle tour of the village and in this eco-friendly journey reached the cowshed and gave advice to the animal owners about management and germ sensitivity. Dr Sandeep Nanavati, co-ordinator of the campaign said that the cycle rally was inaugurated by Dr B P Shukla, the founder, by showing the green flag. Dr Danveer S Yadav, Dr Ranjit Eyes, Dr Mohabbat Singh, Dr Naval Rawat, Dr Ranjit Ich and Vipin Gupta were included in this camp.