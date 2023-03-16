Mhow Tribal's gang-rape & murder Incident: Cremation held peacefully under police cover

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The situation in Maheshwar and Jamgate village remained under control as funeral of a tribal girl who died under suspicious circumstances and the youth who allegedly died due to a bullet wound was cremated at their native places on Thursday morning.

According to information, girl was cremated at her native village in Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone district, while the 18-year-old tribal youth was cremated at Jamgate village, situated about 25-kilometre from Mhow tehsil headquarters in Indore district under tight security.

To avert any untoward incident during cremation, police cordoned off entire old Mhow area (tribal area) as well as sealed old AB Road which passes through Mhow from 6 am.

Earlier on Wednesday late evening massive protest erupted after the family members of the 22-year-old tribal girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Mhow. The angered members of the tribal community gheraoed the Badgonda police station. Police had opened fire on the mob. It is alleged that the youth was killed during the police firing.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, a Congress investigation committee including former Union minister and MLA Kantilal Bhuria, state former home minister Bala Bachchan, MLA Panchilal Medha, MLA Jhuma Solanki, Indore district city in-charge Mahendra Joshi, MP Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria and district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav rushed to the village. Committee was formed by the state Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Congress MLAs accused BJP leaders of protecting the culprits involved in the incident, senior Congress leader and MLA Kantilal Bhuria, said that Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar tried to give protection to the culprit involved in the incident, after which people got angry.

Bhuria also raised questions on the role of the police. He demand to get the incident investigated by the CBI, as well as said that Kamal Nath may also come to Mhow soon.

MLA Panchilal Medha who were also present there said Congress MLA Jhuma Solanki from Bhikangaon assembly constituency in Khargone district was stopped from going to Mhow.

Medha said that they are going to Mhow not to do politics, but to find out the full truth of the incident, the affected people are our relatives on whom police fired.

Under Shivraj, “Danda Raj” is going on

Addressing media persons at Mhow’s Agrasen square, Congress leaders said that during the tenure of Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, atrocities on tribes have increased.

The voice of the tribal society is being crushed with stick and bullets. At present there is an atmosphere of fear in the entire state. “Danda Raj” is going on, illegal businessmen and criminals are roaming around with their hands around the neck of the police and the voice of the general public is being suppressed.