Mhow Tribal's gang-rape & murder: Congress hits hard on BJP govt; MLA Bhuriya alleges BJP MP 'protecting' the accused

Protest led by family members of the deceased on Wednesday night |

Bhopal: The tribal woman's gang-rape and murder in Mhow has kicked up a political uproar in Madhya Pradesh, with opposition Congress going hard on ruling BJP.

Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuriya accused BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar of "giving protection' to the accused.

Raising questions on police action, Bhuriya has even demanded CBI investigation in the case.

Another Congress MLA Panchilal Medha accused BJP of not allowing Congress MLA Jhooma Solanmki enter Mhow.

He asserted that the Congress party members are now leaving for Mhow to unearth the truth.

मैंने घटना की जाँच के लिये वरिष्ठ आदिवासी विधायकों का एक जाँच दल भी गठित किया है जो घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना हो चुका है।



आदिवासियों पर अत्याचार के मामले में पूरे देश में अव्वल मध्यप्रदेश में घटित इस सामूहिक बलात्कार और पुलिस गोलीबारी की घटना ने आदिवासियों को भयभीत कर दिया है। — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has sent a team of tribal MLAs of the party to the area.

"Murder after gang-rape of a tribal girl in Mhow of Indore district and murder of a tribal youth in police firing has proved the jungle raj is prevalent in Madhya Pradesh. I am pained, distressed by this heartbreaking incident and stand with the aggrieved tribal families in this hour of grief," Kamal Nath said.

Notably, a villager from Mandleshwar had lodged a complaint with Dongargaon police on Wednesday accusing Yadunandan Patidar of Gawli Palasia village of abducting and killing his daughter. He claimed that Patidar abducted his daughter from Dhamnod and killed her after gang rape in his native village.