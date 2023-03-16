 Mhow Tribal's gang rape & murder: Collector orders magisterial probe into man's death during stone pelting; section 144 imposed
Mhow Tribal's gang rape & murder: Collector orders magisterial probe into man's death during stone pelting; section 144 imposed

A young man, Bherulal, died in stone pelting and firing at a police station in Mhow subdivision area last night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Indore Collector and district magistrate Dr. Ilayaraja T. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident of death of a youngman in Mhow during stone pelting in the area last night over the alleged gangrape and murder of a tribal woman. 

Collector and district magistrate Dr. Ilayaraja T. has ordered the probe and said that ADM Ajaydev sharma will conduct it. 

A young man, Bherulal, died in stone pelting and firing at a police station in Mhow subdivision area last night.

“Additional district magistrate Ajay Dev Sharma has been appointed as the investigating officer in the matter. At the same time, by imposing section 144 in 5 police station areas, rallies, demonstrations etc. have been banned there. Magistrates have also been additionally deployed in the affected areas”, he said.

₹4 lakh compensation for the deceased

Describing the incident as tragic, the Collector said that all possible help is being provided to the relatives of the deceased on the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Under the revenue book circular, ₹4 lakh is being given to the affected family with financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the Indian Red Cross Society.

The youth allegedly died in police firing

After getting information about the incident, the collector and other administrative officers had reached the spot in the night itself.

It may be pointable that yesterday a tribal girl was found dead. It was alleged by her family that the girl was killed following gang rape. The angered members of the tribal community gheraoed the Badgonda police station. Police had opened fire on the mob. It is alleged that the youth was killed during the police firing.

