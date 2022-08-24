Mhow: Training in diagnostic, imaging techniques for Veterinary starts

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day training on Diagnostic and Imaging Technique in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College started here on Monday. Fifteen veterinarians from different districts of Madhya Pradesh like Dhar, Barwani, Shajapur, Neemuch Dewas, etc. participated.

Dean Dr BP Shukla said that the purpose of this training is to provide veterinarians with new diagnostic technology such as digital X-rays in the field of surgery and to impart training about ultrasound, C arm etc. The chief guest of the programme Dr Umesh Chand Sharma, Director, Indian Council of Research, New Delhi while addressing said that I have been a student of this college and all the alumni of the college should contribute to the development of the college.

In today's scenario, the attitude of people towards the veterinary business and veterinarians is changing and veterinarians have played a key role in making the country self-reliant in the field of milk production. He added that today 32 crore families are dependent on animal husbandry. The programme was conducted by Dr Nidhi Singh Chaudhary and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Reshma Jain.