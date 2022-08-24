Mhow: 'Magic of Science' event held in Navodaya school

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya were introduced to the science behind the events happening in daily life in a programme called 'Magic of Science'. Senior Physicist Dr GS Patel, principal, SICA School, Indore demonstrated the usefulness of science in everyday life in an interesting manner.

He explained how the Bernoulli principle is used in measuring the speed of an aeroplane, measuring the volume of petrol being dispensed at a petrol pump from a petrol pump and also explained the optical fibre.

He explained that the principle of magnetic levitation and superconductivity is the basis on which a Bullet train can attain a speed of 700 kilometres per hour in Japan. Many scientific phenomena like electron motion, plasma bulb, the centre of mass, etc were explained in a simple manner. At the beginning of the programme, the guests were welcomed by the science teacher. Ragini Bhatt. Vigyan Jyoti in-charge Anshu Singh welcomed the chief guest with a bouquet. Students Riddhima Kaushal, Ayushi, Vanshika started the programme with Saraswati Vandana, Renu Upadhyay BL Singh, A Sheikh, Rita Khapekar and other members encouraged the students. The program was conducted by the music teacher. Principal OP Sharma expressed happiness over the success of the programme and wished for the success of Vigyan Jyoti.