Mhow: 4 arrested for demanding Rs 30 lakh ransom from trader, 1 on the run

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Four people have been arrested for demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from a businessman while another accused managed to escape.

Manish Khandelwal, a resident of Manpur, 25 km from the city, has a grain business in village Khurdi. On August 17, he received a ransom call for Rs 30 lakhs from an unknown mobile number. He was threatened with death if he did not pay up. These calls were coming to him for the last three days.

As part of a plan to nab the culprits, Manish and a police team took a bag and placed it on a culvert on the Rau Khalghat four-lane road in the Bhairav Ghat section. Despite the Manpur police vigil the culprits managed to flee with the bag. Subsequently, Bargonda police station in charge Amit Kumar was entrusted with the task of catching the culprits.

He arrested the accused from the Mhow-Mandleshwar road when they were planning to loot a petrol pump.

The accused have been identified as Raja alias Rajkumar resident Nahar Khedi, Nasir Sheikh father Gammu of Gawli Palasia, Irfan Sheikh, father Ilyas of Ganglia Khedi and Ajay alias Goria Sohan resident of Manpur.

A pistol and other weapons were recovered from them, while Rakesh son of Hindu Singh resident Manpur managed to escape. According to the information, the accused had taken away the mobile of a teacher from Manpur who was intoxicated and used this mobile to call the trader. The kingpin of the gang is Rajaraja alias Rajkumar.

Read Also Mhow: Farmers union on indefinite dharna against corruption in Simrol Society