Mhow: Farmers union on indefinite dharna against corruption in Simrol Society

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers started an indefinite dharna on Tuesday on the Simrol Society premises against the corruption in the Society. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has demanded an inquiry into the corruption in the society. The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh accused that the inquiry made into the working of the society has been rigged and said that the dharna would continue until the administration does a time-bound impartial inquiry and acts against the culprits said that the departmental inquiry is an effort to whitewash the issue by putting the entire blame on the farmers. Departmental inquiry is going on for 2 years yet, no tangible result has come out of the inquiry.

Only a few people have been made the accused, while the scam runs into crores of rupees with society officials involved. The office bearers of the society misled the farmers and were able to get their signatures on blank vouchers on the pretext of giving them the benefits of crop insurance and loan waivers. They demanded that the money should be recovered from the officials responsible for the scam by attaching their property. The Indian Farmers Union strongly opposed the responsible attitude of the authorities. The farmers union has also demanded that fertilisers be supplied to the farmers so that their crops are not damaged. Additional tehsildar Anand Malviya discussed and assured the farmers that the administration is making all efforts to solve the problems faced by the farmers.