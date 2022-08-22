e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Eco friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop held

Students were taught the importance of making clay idols and the protection of the environment was explained in detail to the students by the Principal, Dr Shobha Jain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of Bherulal Patidar Government Post Graduate College and Inner Wheel Club Cantonment, an eco-friendly Ganesh idol-making workshop was conducted under the chairmanship of Principal Dr Shobha Jain. Tripti Mishra of the college showed the making of clay Ganesh idols.

Students were taught the importance of making clay idols and the protection of the environment was explained in detail to the students by the Principal, Dr Shobha Jain. International Inner Wheel Club, Cantonment member Vandana Jaiswal, Chaurasia, Rashida Johar, Art and Craft Club member Dr Sunita Sakle, Dr Rekha Verma, Dr SnehLata Vyas, and other professors along with graduate and postgraduate students attended the programme. It was conducted by Dr Manjula Nigwal and a vote of thanks was given by Dr Anita Solanki.

