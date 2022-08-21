e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Chaotic traffic drives people to exasperation

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic of the town has become so bad and chaotic that the common man faces a lot of trouble while driving on the roads.

There is no discipline, four-wheelers can be seen parked haphazardly all over the town including on MG Road, ChotaBazar, Main Street and Bhaiya Ji Road. People park their vehicles wherever they want.

In addition car garages and washing centres have illegally occupied spaces. Shopkeepers use the road to keep their goods and one can often see vehicles being loaded and unloaded on the busy streets completely ruining the traffic discipline in the town. It is becoming difficult for four-wheelers to be parked anywhere in the town.

