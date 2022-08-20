Mhow: Health and cleanliness camp organised at Anganwadi

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Women and child development department with the help of an NGO organised a health and cleanliness camp for women from underprivileged groups at Gaikwad Anganwadi on Thursday.

In this camp women were given information about menstrual hygiene. Sandhya Vyas, Project Officer Sushil Chakraborty were present in the program. In a camp organized by two organisations working for women, Sandhya Vyas of the department made more than 100 women aware of their menstrual hygiene.

He talked about the modern technology of the Menstrual Cup being adopted all over the world for women's health. During this free menstrual cups were also distributed by the organisation. These cups can be reused for 5 to 10 years. Prateek Singh Jhala, supervisor Arjit Yadav, workers of Mhow sector, assistants and more than 100 women were present in the programme.