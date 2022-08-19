Bhopal: Our government follows policy preached by Lord Krishna, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during janmashtami celebrations on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday that his government was following the policy preached by Lord Krishna.

Greeting people on the auspicious day of Janmasthtami, Chouhan said, “Lord Krishna gave the message that one should be soft like a flower for gentlemen but be like a Vajra (mythological weapon) for a wicked person.”

According to policy of Lord Krishna, whoever plays with the peace and harmony of the state, the state government should be harsh like Vajra on him.

The chief minister was addressing the devotees after offering prayers at Shri Radha Krishna temple in Ahirpura Barkhedi locality. He said the message of karma with love and devotion was given by Lord Krishna who said always do good without worrying about the result.

He sought blessings of Lord Krishna so India becomes a world guru under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, mayor Bhopal Malti Rai, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, BJP leader Rahul Kothari and other citizens were present on the occasion.