Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped, major reshuffle in BJP parliamentary panel

BJP announces new Parliamentary Panel; check the names here |

The BJP on Wednesday made new additions to its parliamentary board while it also dropped some top leaders from the panel. The board, headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, will also have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Some of the the other names include former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The members that have been dropped from the panel are Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Here's a look at the full list:

Jagat Prakash Nadda (Chairman)

Narendra Bhai Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Bhai Shah

B. s. Yeddyurappa

Sarbananda Sonowal

K. Laxman

Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Sudha Yadav

Satyanarayan Jatiya

Bhupendra Yadav

Devendra Fadnavis

Om Mathur

B L Santhosh (Secretary)

Vanathi Srinivas (Ex-Officio)

The parliamentary board is the highest decision-making body in the BJP as it takes decisions on chief ministers, state chiefs and other key roles.

Gadkari's exclusion from the crucial committee is the biggest shocker in this exercise. Gadkari, one of the most senior ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, is a former BJP chief and so far, the party has traditionally kept its former presidents in the decision-making process.

While, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who agreed to make way for Himanta Biswa Sarma after the BJP was re-elected in the state, has been named in the parliamentary board as well as the Central Election Committee.