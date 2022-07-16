Mhow: Students made aware of importance of nature

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jaison's Academy Higher Secondary School celebrated green day to make the students aware of the importance of nature and trees.

A special assembly was conducted on the topic of environmental protection day. In this assembly, the message to save trees was reiterated through a cultural programme in which dance, speech and fancy dress competitions were held. Students took an oath to augment green cover and reiterated their commitment to being good caretakers of the plants.

They resolved to embark on a crusade to curb pollution and take up a green revolution. The director of the school Jaison Joseph and principal Smita Joseph along with teachers and students planted saplings on the school campus on the occasion. The students and teachers came to school dressed in pretty green attires that looked eco-friendly. School teachers Deepa Patel and Neetu Yadav organised the programme.