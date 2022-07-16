e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Students made aware of importance of nature

Green day celebration at Jaison's Academy.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:48 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Jaison's Academy Higher Secondary School celebrated green day to make the students aware of the importance of nature and trees.

A special assembly was conducted on the topic of environmental protection day. In this assembly, the message to save trees was reiterated through a cultural programme in which dance, speech and fancy dress competitions were held. Students took an oath to augment green cover and reiterated their commitment to being good caretakers of the plants.

They resolved to embark on a crusade to curb pollution and take up a green revolution. The director of the school Jaison Joseph and principal Smita Joseph along with teachers and students planted saplings on the school campus on the occasion. The students and teachers came to school dressed in pretty green attires that looked eco-friendly. School teachers Deepa Patel and Neetu Yadav organised the programme.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: IDCA to hold AGM and prize distribution ceremony today; Vedansh Open Squash...
article-image
HomeIndoreMhow: Students made aware of importance of nature

RECENT STORIES

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate