Indore Sports Update: IDCA to hold AGM and prize distribution ceremony today; Vedansh Open Squash competition held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Secretary of Indore Divisional Cricket Association (IDCA) Devashish Nilose said that the annual general meeting (AGM) and prize distribution function of the IDCA will be held on July 16 here at Brilliant Convention Center from 5:30 pm onwards. On the occasion, players of Indore like Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav, Saransh Jain, Mihir Hirwani and Harsh Gawli, who represented the state in Ranji Trophy, will be honored.

Besides it, Indore's winning teams will be given prize of Rs 1 lakh. After this, the winner and runners-up team of Late Surushchandra Lunawat Memorial Under-18 tournament and 6 PM Super League cricket tournament, organized by IDCA, will be rewarded. The prize distribution will take place in presence of Kailash Vijayvargiya, president of IDCA. After the distribution of prizes, the annual general meeting will start at 7pm. Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale will not be able to attend the prize distribution ceremony due to some unavoidable reasons but he will attend the AGM to be held after the prize distribution ceremony.

Anusha in Indian Table Tennis team

Jayesh Acharya, general secretary of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association, said that MP paddler Anusha Kutumble has been selected for the WTT Feeder European Summer Series 2022 Table Tennis Championship to be played in Budapest (Hungary) from July 18 to 22. Anusha will represent India, which is participating in the event. Om Soni, President of Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association said that Anusha is the only player from Madhya Pradesh in the Indian team of 32 players. She has also successfully participated in many international events in the past.

Apart from Anusha, Sharad Kamal, Satyendra, Manika Batra, and Archana Kamat are also participating in the competition. MPTTA’s life patron Abhay Chhajlani, Narendra Kaushik, Pramod Gangrade, Rinku Acharya, Nilesh Ved and Amit Kotia expressed their happiness.

Vedansh Open Squash competition held

Vedansh Open Junior and sub junior squash competition was held under the aegis of The Vedansh International School, recently. The four-day competition was inaugurated by tPrincipal Renu Mule. In the qualifying round, students performed well. A total of 80 participants including the players of the evening club of the school along with 6 participating school students performed well. Open matches were played for under 9 Years boys, under 18 years boys and 19 years category. The four day tournament duly concluded with prize distribution fuction. On this occasion, head coach of The Daly College Gajendra Singh Chouhan was present as chief guest.

Golden Trophy badminton tourney: Rajan, Prakhar, Nitya, Pooja in finals

Rajan Pingal, Prakhar Srivastava, Nitya Jadon, Pooja Patel, Medhansh Sharma and Jaspal won their respective matches and entered into Golden Trophy badminton tournament being played on Friday.

The umpires in the quarter final matches were Parikshit Joshi, Manas Chaurasia, Chetan Piplod and Somaiya Yadav. During the matches, president of Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association Kulwinder Singh Gill and joint-secretary Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association Seemant Dwivedi greeted the players. On this occasion, school principal Reena Khurana and school director Gopal Agarwal were present.

The results

BOYS SINGLES UNDER-13: Medhansh Sharma beat Dherya Patel 21-12,21-13, Jaspal Singh Saluja beat Parth Sharma 19-21,21-18,21-19. GIRLS SINGLES UNDER 13 CATEGORY: Nitya Jadon defeated Shriyasi Malviya 21- 6, 21-13, Urja Patel beat Kanika Jat 21-18 ,21-15. BOYS SINGLES UNDER-15 CATEGORy: Prakhar Srivastava beat Om Patel 21-19,09-21, 21-16. GIRLS SINGLES UNDER- 15 CATEGORY: Urja Patel defeated Mahi Gupta 21-16, 21-14. BOYS DOUBLES UNDER-13 CATEGORY- Madhav Sharma - Jasraj Singh Saluja defeated Dhairya Patel - Kavi Sharma 21-13, 18-21 , 21-11.

