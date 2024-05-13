MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Show Inked Index Finger, Get Discount On Consultation, Diagnoses

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the inked index finger as proof, not only the eateries but city doctors are also offering discounts as high as 50 per cent to patients.

According to Dr Narendra Patidar, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indore chapter, around 150-200 member doctors in the city will offer discounts on consultation charges and also diagnoses to those who cast their vote.

‘Jo Desh Se Karein Pyar, Wo Voting Se Kese Karein Inkaar’ is the slogan we are promoting to motivate people to cast their votes. We appealed to our members to provide offers to voters to motivate them for voting. We are over 3k members in the district and over 150 of them are providing various offers to people on showing inked index finger,’ Dr Patidar said.

He added that all IMA members will also ensure voting along with their family members to get voting percentage increased in the city.

Similarly, Indore’s one of the biggest pathology chain Central Lab is also offering discount on many pathological tests to those who show their inked finger after casting their vote.

‘We will provide discounts to people on casting their vote. It is one of the biggest festivals of the country and people must use their vote for a brighter future of the country,’ Dr Vinita Kothari, Director, Central Lab, said. Similarly, Madhavbaug organisation is also giving discounts to patients on diagnoses and consultation.

Free homeopathy consultation to voters

Not only modern medicine practitioners but homeopath practitioners are also offering discounts to patients on May 13. Homeopath practitioner Dr AK Dwivedi said that he will give free consultation to patients on the D-day on showing their index finger.