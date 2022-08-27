Mhow: Road Safety Awareness Week held at Shree Academy

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Workshops and competitions were organised at Shree Academy under the guidance of the superintendent of police Indore rural under the Road Safety Awareness Week being run by Traffic Police all over the state.

Painting and rangoli competitions were held and traffic rules and road safety was explained to students. Song and poetry recitation competitions too were organised. The winning students will be felicitated by the traffic police department.

The programme was held under the direction of Rajesh Patidar, director of Shree Academy. Students of Bharat Scouts and Guides along with the school band gave a salute to the chief guest of the programme, traffic RI Yogendra Singh Bhati and Subedar Manoj Solanki at the start of the programme. Principal of the school. Hemlata Patidar proposed a vote of thanks.