e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Road Safety Awareness Week held at Shree Academy

Painting and rangoli competitions were held and traffic rules and road safety was explained to students. Song and poetry recitation competitions too were organised.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:33 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Workshops and competitions were organised at Shree Academy under the guidance of the superintendent of police Indore rural under the Road Safety Awareness Week being run by Traffic Police all over the state.

Painting and rangoli competitions were held and traffic rules and road safety was explained to students. Song and poetry recitation competitions too were organised. The winning students will be felicitated by the traffic police department.

The programme was held under the direction of Rajesh Patidar, director of Shree Academy. Students of Bharat Scouts and Guides along with the school band gave a salute to the chief guest of the programme, traffic RI Yogendra Singh Bhati and Subedar Manoj Solanki at the start of the programme. Principal of the school. Hemlata Patidar proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also
Mhow: Truck crushes woman on Mhow-Pithampur Road; student dies in college while exercising
article-image
HomeIndoreMhow: Road Safety Awareness Week held at Shree Academy

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge

Mumbai: Con seeks e-gift cards in name of city CP

Mumbai: Con seeks e-gift cards in name of city CP

Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape

Mumbai: HC gives interim relief to BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked on charges of rape

Gujarat journo held for story claiming CM Bhupendra Patel may be dropped

Gujarat journo held for story claiming CM Bhupendra Patel may be dropped

Mumbai: Food could be poisoned, says jail opposing home food to blasts undertrial

Mumbai: Food could be poisoned, says jail opposing home food to blasts undertrial