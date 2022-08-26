Mhow: Truck crushes woman on Mhow-Pithampur Road; student dies in college while exercising

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sadhna Soni, a resident of Utkarsh Angan Colony, Bhatkhedi located on Mhow-Neemuch Road was killed when she was crushed under an Eicher vehicle on Thursday. The 55-year-old woman was returning from Omkareshwar and had taken a bus from the Mhow railway station. She had alighted from the bus near Bhatkhedi and was standing on the roadside when a speeding Eicher vehicle coming from Mhow crushed her under its rear wheel killing her on the spot, Kishanganj police have registered a case against the driver and seized the vehicle.

Student dies in college while exercising

A second-year student, Akshay Kulkarni, aged 19 years, resident of Indore, died due to falling on the ground during a physical fitness exercise in Vikrant College campus in Kishanganj police station area, on Thursday morning. He was rushed to the Government Central India Hospital, Mhow where the doctors declared him dead, after which the post-mortem was conducted. His family members donated the deceased student’s eyes. Kishanganj police have started an investigation.

