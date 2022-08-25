Mhow: Deaths strike post seasonal fever

Mhow/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Bhil kid brothers of Bai village of Mhow tehsil located on Indore Khandwa road died on Wednesday, three to four days after children of the village had fallen prey to seasonal fever. One child is undergoing treatment in Chacha Nehru Hospital, Indore, Block Medical Officer Dr Faizal Ali said.

He added that five-year-old Shivansh and two-and-a half-year-old Yuvraj have died while Naitik their third brother is stable.

The trio was suffering from fever for the last three-to-four days and when Shivansh's health worsened their father Rahul Bhil took him to a quack. When his condition did not improve, Rahul took the children to Barwah in search of better doctors but was unable to find one. One child was declared dead in Barwah itself and he rushed with the other two kids to Indore where his second son too was declared dead. The doctor who had treated these children has since fled the village but his clinic has been sealed by the health department team and medicines prescribed for the children have been seized.

The health department team has visited nearby Sandal Mendal village too and distributed medicines to four-five children who are suffering from high fever for some days. The team has also taken their samples and an investigation has begun in the case.

The actual reason for the deaths of two children would be known only after their reports come in. Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore Dr BS Saitya has visited the spot to investigate the matter.

“Prima facie, it was not a case of medical negligence but we are investigating all aspects. We are also investigating the degrees of the doctor who treated the patients. The clinic was shut at the time we reached there. We have given necessary guidelines to local health officials,” Dr Saitya said.

Cholera like symptoms in patients

Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Hospital Dr Preeti Malpani said that two kids were brought dead to the hospital while the third one was severely ill.

“All the family members including kids, parents, and grandparents were suffering from diarrhoea. Two kids were brought dead. We have admitted one kid who was suffering from fever. We have not been able to take his stool sample as yet and the family too has not informed us about the reason for their illness,” Dr Malpani said. She added that these are symptoms of cholera but as no samples could be taken, it cannot be confirmed.