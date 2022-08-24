Bhopal: Doctor raped on pretext of marriage, FIR lodged

Representational pic |

A -27 -year old woman doctor has lodged a complaint of rape with police against a man who allegedly raped her promising to get married.

The doctor in the past had entered into physical relations with the man but when she came to know that the accused is preparing for marriage with other girl, she filed the rape case in Ayodhya Nagar police, said the police on Wednesday.

Police station in-charge Nilesh Awasthi told media that a doctor and the accused Monil Kulpuria met in a family function around one and a half year ago. They came closer and became friends and the accused promised the doctor that he will be going to marry her and entered into physical relatrions.

Recently the victim doctor came to know that the accused is preparing for the marriage with other girl. The victim opposed the accused's decision on which he threatened the victim and also warned that if she reveals their relations she will have to face dire consequences.

Harassed by her lover, the victim approached the police and filed the complaint. The police have registered the case under section 376(2)-N, 323 and 506 of IPC against the accused. The police have started searching the for the accused.