Mhow News Row: Patwari caught red-handed accepting Rs 15K bribe; Illegal property worth Rs 20 cr of accused demolished in last two day

Mhow (Manpur, Madhya Pradesh): Patwari Chandra Mohan Garg was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police on Friday for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. Complainant Virendra Gurjar of village Khurdi, told Lokayukta police that patwari Garg was demanding Rs 25,000 for dividing their ancestral property.

He had already paid Rs 10,000 in advance and Garg was demanding the remaining Rs 15,000. On Friday, a trap was laid for Garg and Gurjar was given marked notes by the Lokayukta police. The moment Garg accepted the marked notes, the Lokayukta sleuths moved in and arrested Garg.

He was made to wash his hand and it turned red due to the chemical put in the marked notes. Lokayukta police inspector Pratibha Tomar, inspector Asha Shejkar, sub-inspector Dali Giri, Shailendra Bhagat and Aditya Singh Bhadoria among others were in the team.

Pigdamber killing: Illegal property worth Rs 20 cr of accused demolished in last two day

The district administration has demolished illegal properties worth Rs 20 cr of those behind the murder of Sujit Singh, son of BJP leader Udal Singh Chauhan, in Pigdamber, in the course of the last two days, said SDM Akshat Jain on Friday. Talking to the media SDM Jain said that they have received information that Lokesh and Nilesh Verma own 5.3 hectares of land in the name of Verma Infra Private Limited in Amba Chandan village. The SDM said they would take action against the property. Sujit was stabbed to death following dispute over digging a borewell on Wednesday. Nine persons have been booked and three have been arrested so far.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:11 PM IST