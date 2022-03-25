e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Government will help set up genocide museum in state, says CM Chouhan

Chief minister plants saplings with The Kashmir Files director

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:22 PM IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government will provide land and extend all other facilities for a ‘genocide museum’ in the state.

Chouhan was responding to a suggestion by Vivek Agnihotri, director of the controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Agnihotri made the suggestion after planting saplings, along with the chief minister and some Kashmiri Pandits, at the Smart City Park on Friday morning.

Some local Kashmiri Pandits, who were also present there, demanded that a ‘cultural centre’ of the community be set up in the city. Agnihotri said that the centre can form a part of the museum.

Agnihotri praised Chouhan describing him as “the only person in the world” who plants a sapling a day. He also thanked the chief minister for making the film tax free.

At Agnihotri’ request, two saplings were named ‘Shiv’ and ‘Sharada’ after the names of characters of the film. At Chouhan’s request, the third was named after the Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Agnihotri refused to respond to the questions of the media persons, who were present in strength at the event.

