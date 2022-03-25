Bhopal: BJP rid state of government of commission, replaced it with government of mission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rid the state of a government of commission to replace it with a government of mission two years back.

Chouhan was speaking at a programme organised at Ravindra Bhavan to mark his two years in office in his 4th term. State BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma and a host of party leaders including ministers were present on the occasion.

The program was telecast live across the state.

Chouhan said, ìIf I have done anything good as the head of the government it could be possible only with the blessings of Kushabhau Thakre ji, the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cooperation of the organization and reverred party workers.î

He said people of the state had seen Madhya Pradesh before 2003. Digvijay Singh had ruined the state. In the subsequent 15 years, the BJP governments made the state a developed one and brought the state out of BIMARU category.

But, he said, Kamal Nath's government, which came to power on the basis of lies and deceit also left no stone unturned to ruin the state. All the schemes of public interest were discontinued. The poor were deprived of their rights. Vallabh Bhavan became a den of touts and the state was immersed in corruption.

ìFor the last two years, there is a BJP government in the state again and the state is once again progressing rapidly on the path of development. In the coming time, with the help of party workers and the people of the state, we will make the state the no.1 state of the countryî, he added.

Referring to the then Digvijaya Singh government he said dacoits dominated from Chambal to Bundelkhand. In villages, people used to be made to stand in line and shot at by dacoits.

ìWhen our government started taking action against dacoits some were killed, some surrendered and some were capturedî, he said and asked why the Congress governments could not do this. The reason for this, he said, was that these dacoits used to get political patronage under the Congress governmentî, he said.

He said spirits of Maoists were so high that a minister in the Digvijay government was beheaded.

ìWe reined in Maoists. The SIMI used to spew venoms during the then Digvijaya Singh government. But our government completely destroyed the SIMI network. Similarly, the action of our government against goons, mafia and criminals will continue. We will not only send those who cast an evil eye on daughters to jail but also we will destroy themî, he said.

He said, Our government is a government of mission. Earlier, it was a government of commission which was there for 15 months.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:57 AM IST