Bhopal: CM Shivraj inaugurates International Women Entrepreneurs conference SWEEP 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Women Entrepreneur Conference SWEEP – 2022 began on Thursday with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurating the conference at Kushabhau Thakrey Memorial Hall in Bhopal.

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha were present on this occasion.

Chouhan said, “Meaning of WOMEN in my view is W-Will Power, O-Organized (Always Organized), M-Master (Proficient in every task), E-Entrepreneur (Building big industries) N-Nobel (honest, philanthropic and loving in every work). The government is with our women at every step and is working towards making the industry more women friendly.”

The event is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Association of Women Entrepreneurs (MAWE).

Women entrepreneurs from 14 states have set up almost 100 stalls in the exhibition. Stalls have an extensive collection of outfits, cosmetics, jewellery, handcrafts, green products, home décor, and hygiene-related products on display and sale.



Archana Bhatnagar, President, MAWE also thanked CM Chauhan and said, “We are delighted that CM Chauhan has created a new vision for the women entrepreneurs in the state. His vision to support the women entrepreneurs is a commendable step.”

Several women entrepreneurs participating from various parts of the country got an opportunity to exchange their products and ideas through the exhibition.

Women entrepreneurs will also receive a practical sense of business knowledge through SWEEP so that they can learn a lot many things ahead, said Bhatnagar.

Dr. Shishir Priyadarshi, Director, World Trade Organization, Geneva said, “We have arrived at the conference from Geneva so that we can learn about those women entrepreneurs who are working on the ground level.”

Women entrepreneurs from SAARC countries also reached to attend the conference.

Susan Ferguson, Country Head, UN Women; Dorothy (Ng’ambi) Tembo, Executive Director, International Trade Centre, Geneva, officials from the state ministry and Presidents from the National and International Women Entrepreneurs Association were also present on this occasion.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:01 PM IST